Gas, Diesel Prices Fell Slightly in Past Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices fell slightly in the past week.
Gas Buddy says here in Minnesota average gasoline prices fell 2.3 cents per gallon, averaging $3.46. The national average fell 1.4 cents, averaging $3.56.
They say while gasoline demand continues to inch up, we could see additional pressure on pump prices.
Compared to a year ago when gas prices in Minnesota were averaging $4.73 a gallon, we're $1.27 lower.
Meanwhile, the national average price of diesel has fallen 3.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.85 per gallon.
