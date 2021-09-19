GAME DAY: Vikings Visit Arizona Cardinals Today in Phoenix

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to bounce back from last week's loss to the Bengals this afternoon in Phoenix when they face Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Week 2 of the NFL season.

After starting the season with a 27-24 road loss in Cincinnati, the Vikings (0-1) now play their second straight away game to open the 2021-2022 season. The Cardinals (1-0) are coming off a 38-13 win over the Tennessee Titans last week in Nashville.

Matchup History

The Vikings have faced the Cardinals 29 times, and Minnesota leads the all-time series with a 17-11-1 record. The Vikings have a two-game win streak against the Cards, with the last meeting having Minnesota coming away with a 27-17 win on October 18th at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Injury Report

The Vikings will be without the services of linebacker Anthony Barr (knee), cornerback Harrison Hand (hamstring), tackle Christian Darrisaw (groin) and Everson Griffen (concussion) -- all 'out' for today's game. Linebacker Eric Kendricks (quadriceps) is listed by the team as 'questionable.'

For the Cardinals, linebacker Devon Kennard is 'out' for today's game, and offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum is listed as 'questionable.'

And this from Vikings.com...

The Vikings announced yesterday the signing of running back Ameer Abdullah from their practice squad to their 53-man roster. Minnesota waived tight end Brandon Dillon in order to make room for Abdullah. The Vikings also used their two standard elevations from the practice squad to bring quarterback Sean Mannion and safety Myles Dorn to their active roster. Abdullah and Mannion were the two players elevated for Minnesota's Week 1 contest at Cincinnati.

NFC North Standings

Unbelievably, despite last week's season-opening loss, the Vikings technically sit in first place in the NFC North because the Packers, Bears, and Lions also all lost by bigger margins.

Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at Arizona today Detroit Lions (0-1) at Green Bay Monday night Chicago Bears (0-1) vs. Cincinnati today Green Bay Packers (0-1) vs. Detroit Monday night

The Vikings are 3½ point underdogs against the Cardinals today.

The game is set to kickoff at 3:05 PM CT. (TV: FOX, RADIO: 1240 AM & 95.3 FM WJON.)

