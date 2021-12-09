GAME DAY PREVIEW: Vikings Host Steelers Tonight in Minneapolis

The Minnesota Vikings will be looking to get back in the win column when they face the Steelers tonight at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis in Week 14 of the NFL season.

The Vikings (5-7) are coming off a 29-27 loss to the Lions Sunday in Detroit. The Steelers (6-5-1) beat the Baltimore Ravens 20-19 Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Injury Report

The Vikings will be without the services of wide receiver Adam Theilen (ankle) and offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle) -- both 'out' for tonight's game. Running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder), linebacker Blake Lynch (hip), and safety Camryn Bynum (ankle) are all listed as 'questionable.'

For the Steelers, cornerback Joe Haden, linebacker Robert Spillane, offensive lineman B.J. Finney, and defensive end Isaiah Buggs are all 'out' tonight.

Matchup History

The Vikings and Steelers have only faced each other 18 times in the regular and postseason, including their matchup in Super Bowl IX in 1975 (PIT 16, MIN 6). The series is tied at 9-9-0, with the Steelers winning the last meeting 26-9 in Pittsburgh in 2017.

And this from Vikings.com...

The Vikings have their backs against the wall with five games left. Just 10 days ago, Minnesota once sat at 5-5 and seemed primed to make a push for a postseason berth in the NFC. Since then? The Vikings have lost back-to-back road games, including a demoralizing, last-second defeat Sunday to the previously winless Lions. Minnesota now sits at 5-7 and is trying to keep its playoffs hopes alive.

NFC North Standings

Green Bay Packers (9-3) vs. Chicago Sunday night Minnesota Vikings (5-7) vs. Pittsburgh tonight Chicago Bears (4-8) at Green Bay Sunday night Detroit Lions (1-10-1) at Denver Sunday

Playoff Picture

The Vikings are on the outside looking in, currently in the 9th spot in the NFC, three places back from the final Wild Card spot. With five games remaining, the Vikings would have to move ahead of Washington (6-6), San Francisco (6-6), and Philadelphia (6-7) to get into the postseason. The Panthers, Falcons, and Saints are all on the Vikings' heels with 5-7 records of their own.

The Steelers are in a similar position in the AFC, currently holding the eighth spot, needing to climb over Cincinnati (7-5) and Buffalo (7-5) to make it into the playoffs as a Wild Card team.

The Odds

The Vikings are 3 point favorites against the Steelers tonight.

The Broadcast

The game is set to kickoff at 7:20 PM CT. (TV: FOX, RADIO: 1240 AM & 95.3 FM WJON.)

