From London’s West End to St. Cloud’s Paramount Theater Stage

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Direct from London's West End, the Barricade Boys are bringing their show to St. Cloud.

The four-member theatrical vocal group is all alumni of Les Miserable.

Scott Garnham says the show they are bringing to town is called the West End Party.

It's a very fun show if you like musical theater, pop, rock and roll, Motown this is the show for you. We are four British gentlemen who have all appeared in Les Miserable whether it be in the International Tour, the West End production, or the Hollywood movie.

Garnham says besides songs from Broadway products, they sprinkle in a wide variety of music in their show.

We of course sing some of the amazing ballads from musical theater, our show is a lot of fun, and there's a lot of choreography. We have a lot of amazing medleys of different songs, we wing Queen, we sing a British rock medley, we sing Motown, we've got some swing in there, so it's just a great night out at the theater.

Their other West End credits include Mamma Mia, Wicked, Billy Elliot, the Book of Mormon, Phantom of the Opera, and more.

Submitted Photo Submitted Photo loading...

The Barricade Boys have had three sold-out shows in London's West End, and a performance on Broadway in New York.

Get our free mobile app

The Barricade Boys will be at the Paramount Center for the Arts in downtown St. Cloud on Valentine's night at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available.

A limited pre-show meet and greet with the Barricade Boys before the show includes autographs, photos, chocolates, and wine. It is limited to 25 people for an extra $20.

READ RELATED ARTICLES