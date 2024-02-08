The MN Home From ‘Jingle All The Way’ Looks Very Different Now

After getting into a conversation about movies made in Minnesota recently, I ran into a post on social media that showed the home from Jingle All The Way, how it looked during the movie, and how it looks now. What a change!

I know it's been roughly 28 years since the movie was released in 1996, but the home that Arnold Schwarzenegger supposedly lived in with his family has undergone some BIG changes.

You can see in the screengrab from the movie above that the roof line is pretty normal, lots of straight lines, and very traditional looking. Now the home has been changed to resemble more of a modern look.

The current version of the home, as it sits, is very whimsical. The owners have changed the window styles, obviously the roof lines and roof material, and added in more landscaping for privacy.

Some other local landmarks and cities that are featured in the film are Mickey's Dining Car, the Mall of America, downtown St. Paul, Edina, and parts of Minneapolis.

According to IMDB.com "The story is based on the 1980s shopping frenzy over the Cabbage Patch dolls. However, it ended up perfectly mimicking the Tickle Me Elmo craze of Christmas 1996."

While parts of the movie, which was about Arnold Schwarzenegger battling against Sinbad for the last remaining Turbo Man doll, really don't age well there are messages in the film that still ring true based on our shared values.

