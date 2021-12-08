Friday’s Snow Sliding South of Central Minnesota

UNDATED -- Here in St. Cloud we officially had 1.2 inches of snow on Tuesday. We're now at 5.4 inches for the month of December, and 7.5 inches for the season so far.

St. Cloud is still 2.6 inches below normal, which is 10.1 inches of snow.

There is a Winter Storm Watch that has been issued for far southern Minnesota, which will be in effect from Friday afternoon into Friday evening.

National Weather Service

A winter storm is promising heavy snow with several inches of accumulation for portions of the region Friday into Friday night.

The highest impacts currently look to come during the afternoon through evening hours. Some blowing and drifting snow could also occur.

National Weather Service

The storm could still shift its track though, which a subsequent shift in snow band, amounts and precipitation types. Expect some adjustments in the forecasts over the next couple of days.

For now, plan ahead for impacts to travel. Be prepared to delay, alter or even cancel plans if conditions warrant it.