Happy Friday , no FriYAY , nope, it's TAY DAY! Swifties I am sure haven't gotten much sleep in anticipation of waiting for the new Taylor Swift album "Midnights" that dropped at Midnight and have been listening to it ever since.

Get our free mobile app

But if like myself you actually need to get some sleep to function for work you weren't up for all the excitement. Especially this tweet she dropped as promised for a "chaotic surprise" at 3am;

Get our free mobile app

Probably watch it again for good measure, I mean it's Tay Day, you're supposed to! Now we shall wait patiently NOT patiently for the other videos yet to drop.

A few other TAY DAY things to take note of :

Get our free mobile app

SATURDAY 10/22

Taylor Swift’s NEW album “Midnights ( Lavender Edition )” is available at Target (who else will be up to get that) Plus get HERE for a chance to win a copy of the vinyl album, courtesy of Republic Records

MONDAY 10/24

Taylor Swift is on the Tonight Show w/Jimmy Fallon.

9 pm PT - 2nd “Midnights” music video drops.

TUESDAY 10/25

12am EST - 2nd “Midnights” music video release.

FRIDAY 10/28

Taylor Swift is on the Graham Norton Show (BBC)

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.