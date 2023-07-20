SKOL! Luke Combs Powerful Performance of ‘Fast Car’ – US Bank Stadium

We know that many of our central Minnesota friends and neighbors were at the Luke Combs concert this summer at US Bank Stadium.

Recently a YouTube video appeared from Luke Combs recently, showing the star singing Tracy Chapmans "Fast Car." What's so special about the video? It appears that it's the same show that many of you attended at US Bank Stadium, right here in Minnesota!

Luke is playing a purple guitar and showing off an amazing purple Vikings hat during the whole performance.

There are also lots of crowd shots, of people taking pictures on their phones, and videotaping the song.

You might be wondering; since Luke didn't write the song, who is getting all the royalties for his new performance of 'Fast Car?" According to Billboard, about $500,000 has been generated so far through early June 2023, and most of those funds go directly to Tracy Chapman as she owns the rights for writing the song and publishing the song.

I don't believe that Luke recorded the song to make money off of it. Luke releases a lot of recordings of songs that he likes to sing on his social media, and his fans encouraged him to record this one. Now six years later, he has done just that, and really stuck to the original recording; not changing any of the words, and singing it just like Tracy did.

I'm thinking that you just might be able to hear yourself singing along, as the whole place was mesmerized by this performance. I was blown away by this live performance, as not many people have the ability to sing so perfectly when they do live shows; but this gentleman surely does. You can watch the video below.

