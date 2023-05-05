Former SCSU Standout Named to Team USA for World’s

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A former St. Cloud State University men's hockey standout will be representing his country again.

Nick Perbix of Elk River has just been named to the 2023 U.S. Men's National Team for the upcoming Men's World Championships.

The team will compete for gold from May 12th through 28th in Finland and Latvia. Team USA's group includes Hungary, Germany, Austria, Denmark, France and Sweden.

Perbix just finished his rookie season with the Tampa Bay Lightning playing in 69 regular season games scoring five goals and 15 assists.

Perbix played 135 games at St. Cloud State University from 2018 through 2022.

He also represented Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing where he played in all four of Team USA's games.

