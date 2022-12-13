Former Pro Wrestler Operating a Food Truck in St. Cloud

A former professional wrestler turned food truck owner and operator....that's Jessie Kresa who's also known as ODB in the wrestling world. Kresa and her fiance', Al joined me on WJON. Kresa is a Maple Grove native who came to St. Cloud to attend St. Cloud State in 1996-1998 where she played on the club women's hockey team.

Kresa says she's always been a wrestling fan starting with Minnesota's Jumpin' Jim Brunzell. She searched for pro wrestling schools in 2000 and found trainer Eddie Sharkey. Kresa explains stardom didn't happen quickly but after 7 years of paying her dues she was picked up by Total Nonstop Wrestling (TNA). She first appeared with TNA in 2003 and also participated in the Ohio Valley Wrestling. ODB was a 4-time TNA women's knockout champion and one-time TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion.

photo courtesy of Jessie Kresa

She describes herself as the female version of Stone Cold Steve Austin because how relatable she is. ODB got her start as a villan but that changed quickly. Kresa indicated she was a full-time wrestler until 2014 but still does it on occasion which includes time in the ring just a couple of weeks ago with Impact Wrestling. She says she can still do it but she's wrestling people half her age.

photo courtesy of Jessie Kresa

Kresa says the idea of a food truck started in 2017 in Daytona Beach where she worked with Hall of Fame Wrestling Manager Jimmy Hart. She had the food trailer right outside his bar. After that experience she moved the food truck idea to Minnesota. ODB's Meet and Greet food truck came to St. Cloud in 2021 for many events in the area this past summer including stops at the Ledge Amphitheater and Summertime by George. The plan is to bring it back to St. Cloud again when the weather improves. She is added a 2nd food truck with Al called ODB & Big Al's Smokehouse which will focus more on smoked meats. Kresa offers catering during the winter months.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with ODB and Big Al it is available below.