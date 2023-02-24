Ford Issues Recall for Transmission Problems

UNDATED (WJON News) - Ford has recalled certain F-150, Mustang, Explorer, Bronco, and Lincoln Aviator models.

The recall affects 2022 and 2023 models with automatic transmissions.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration claims Ford’s 10-R-80 transmission may contain a loose bolt – literally an extra bolt inside the transmission, not just a bolt that hasn't been tightened - in it that could prevent the transmission from shifting into park. This could happen even if the gear shifter position indicates the vehicle is in park, resulting in a rollaway.

Only 4 percent of production, or about 944 vehicles, are affected, but the VIN numbers will need to be verified by Ford.

Customers are asked to contact Ford’s customer service line for more information: 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s internal recall number is 23S06.

