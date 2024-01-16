Are Quality And Safety An Issue For This Pet Food Company?
If you have a pet, you're probably particular about what they eat. Here in Minnesota you may have a certain store bought brand that you've long believed in, or you may be getting pet food that is prescribed through a veterinarian.
So there's cause for concern when you begin to hear or see 'online rumors' about a pet food that may be causing problems in pets. You need to be informed so that you can make the best decision for your Minnesota pets.
Well, recently one big pet food producer has been the recipient of those 'online rumors'. Purina has been singled out online and accused of sickening hundreds of dogs. They recently responded on Facebook to dispel 'online rumors'.
Personal opinion: I am aware of many individuals that are working long hours behind the scenes – NOT ONE OF THEM is trying to ‘create chaos’ or using this concerning situation ‘as an opportunity to sell their own products.’ It is concerning that Purina made this statement – chose those words – about the veterinarians, advocates, and pet owners that are ONLY trying to help their fellow pet owners.