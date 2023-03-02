Nissan Recalls Rogue and Rogue Sport SUVs

UNDATED (WJON News) - Nissan is recalling nearly 100,000 Rogues for a problem with the ignition key.

The recall involves 2014-2020 Nissan Rogue SUVs and 2017-2022 Nissan Rogue Sport SUVs with a folding ignition key. If your Rogue has a pushbutton start, it is not affected by this recall.

Get our free mobile app

The folding key may fold while in the ignition, making it easier for the driver to turn off the SUV while it’s in motion.

A fix is not yet available. Nissan will contact the owners of affected vehicles by mail starting in mid-March.

READ RELATED ARTICLES