Food Drive Raises 7 Tons For Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesota donated over 7 tons of food to "Stamp Out Hunger" last weekend.

The National Association of Letter Carriers’ "Stamp Out Hunger" event is the largest one-day food drive in the nation, feeding millions of Americans.

Sandra Miller, food drive coordinator, says last Saturday's event produced 15,677 pounds of food to be distributed between Catholic Charities Food Shelf and the Salvation Army in St. Cloud.

The food drive is held the second Saturday in May every year.

