Food Shelf Challenge Is On This Month

ST. CLOUD -- An annual food shelf challenge has Catholic Charities asking for donations this month.

Get our free mobile app

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud and Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless have announced the eleventh annual food shelf challenge in the month of July, where every donation will be matched up to $4,000.

Officials say food shelves see an increase in child visits to food banks every summer when kids are home from school. Donations will help restock the food shelf through the summer.

Recent data finds Minnesotans make 10,000 visits to food shelves statewide each day. Children make up over 35% of food shelf visits.

Open Your Heart to the Homeless and Hungry has targeted millions of dollars to fight hunger in Minnesota since its start in 1986.

To make a donation, click here.