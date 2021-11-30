Foo Fighters Announce Minneapolis Concert, Then Cancel

UNDATED -- The band The Foo Fighters announced their tour dates on Tuesday, including a stop at Huntington Bank Stadium on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis stop was scheduled for August 3rd. However, just hours after making the announcement, the band abruptly canceled the show in Minnesota.

They say due to Huntington Bank Stadium's refusal to agree to the band's safety COVID measures Foo Fighters are unable to perform at the venue.

The university has required students to be vaccinated since October. However, Huntington Bank Stadium did not mandate masks, proof of vaccine or negative test results for Gopher football fans.