Fluttering Hearts & Wings! These Young MN Falcons Are Preparing To Leave The Nest

I've been watching our Peregrine Falcons closely over the last couple of days, and I don't think it will be long before they leave the nest. As you can see in the photo above, the Eyeasses have now migrated to the upper level of their apartment, possibly watching their mom fly around. They are flapping their wings throughout the day and figuring out their next move.

WHERE IS ACADIA?

This morning, their mother Acadia has been gone from the nest for quite some time. I don't believe I've ever seen her gone from the nest for more than just a few minutes. I wish I could see a camera outside the nest to see if she's just out in front of the nest flying around and showing the kids how to do it.

I don't know what happens once they leave the nest. Do they come back at night for a while? Or are they now completely on their own?

ACADIA'S FAMILY

If you've not been keeping up with our Peregrine Falcon family, Acadia laid 4 eggs in early spring, and two of them hatched. For the first few weeks, there was a dead pigeon just laying on the deck of the home, maybe as a warning to other birds to stay away from the nest. There also seemed to be a war on which male falcon would end up being her partner.

Over the next few weeks, Acadia and her chosen partner finally started settling down taking turns sitting on the eggs in the nest. Then it was the waiting game. How many eggs would hatch? In the end, two of the eggs simply didn't and got pushed to the side as the hatchlings kept their parents busy, with hungry mouths to feed.

The eyasses have just about lost all their white fluffy down and seem to be almost ready to fly. I'll keep you posted on their departure date. If you would like to watch the action yourself, you can click HERE.

