Flood Warnings for Sauk & Mississippi Rivers at St. Cloud

Record breaking rainfall last week across the area has led to high water levers on Central Minnesota lakes and rivers.

Many lakes across the region have No-Wake orders posted due to the high water levels. Rivers in our area are also extremely high.

A Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice for the Sauk River from Richmond to St. Cloud. Very low roadways may be impacted, with water reaching foundations of a few homes. Anton's restaurant in Waite Park is temporarily closed due to flooding.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Get our free mobile app

A Flood Warning also remains in effect until Friday morning for the Mississippi River at St. Cloud, affecting Stearns, Sherburne, and Wright counties.

Rain chances are back today with showers possible throughout the day. Rainfall amounts will be highest across western and southern Minnesota. We'll see a break tomorrow afternoon through early Thursday before showers and thunderstorms, some strong to severe, return Thursday afternoon.