Flash Flooding in Downtown Duluth on Monday Evening
DULUTH (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service in Duluth says a very localized heavy rainfall event happened Monday night near the downtown area of Duluth.
A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for Duluth through the evening.
The radar estimates that between 3 and 5 inches of rain had fallen over downtown Duluth, and higher amounts are possible.
At the airport, only 1.23" of rain fell. However, an observer closer to the heaviest rain on the hillside recorded 3.7", and per radar estimates, it's possible that up to 6" of rain fell around Arrowhead Rd/St. Scholastica area.
