Meeker County Sheriff Looking for Car Thieves

MEEKER COUNTY (WJON News) - A series of stolen vehicles have the Meeker County Sheriff’s Department asking for help.

After 2:00 a.m. Sunday, September 10th, authorities were alerted to a theft-in-progress:

A 2022 Honda Pioneer ATV and a 2014 Toyota Tundra pickup were taken in the 16700 block of CSAH 9 in Ellsworth Township.

The suspects were gone when authorities arrived.

Meanwhile, another report of a vehicle in a ditch at the corner of CSAH 9 and CSAH 18 turned out to be a stolen vehicle from Litchfield.

Shortly after, officers received another call of a theft in progress in Darwin Township:

A 2011 Ford Raptor Pickup was stolen and the suspect fled the area in the 22600 block of 650 Avenue.

The Litchfield Police Department located the Raptor Pickup and attempted to stop the vehicle.

After a short police chase into the west side of Grove City on Highway 12, the suspect turned into a cornfield.

The Raptor Pickup was later located in a grove of trees in the 50600 block of 260th Street in Acton Township.

The Honda ATV was found off CSAH 9 and the Toyota Pickup was found on 650th Avenue.

There were also several reports of suspicious activity and two burglaries in the area early Sunday morning, and officials believe they are connected.

The suspects have not been located, and the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who saw anything suspicious or has cameras in the area to call the office.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the thefts.

