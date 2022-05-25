Flags At Half-Staff to Honor Victims of Robb Elementary in Texas

UNDATED -- Flags are being flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of Robb Elementary School shooting in Texas.

Governor Tim Walz has directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff effective immediately until sunset on Saturday.

Minnesota joins the nation, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, to remember, mourn, and honor the lives lost in Uvalde.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom.

It was the nation's deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.

The assailant also killed two adults before he was killed by law enforcement.

Uvalde is a heavily Latino community about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

It was the worst school shooting in the U.S. since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in late 2012.