Five Ways to Know A Driver is from Minnesota

I have lived in a few other neighboring states, and driven in MANY other states. I have found that there are a few things that are definitely characteristics of the Minnesota driver. Obviously there are bad drivers everywhere, and some of these things happen in other cities and states, but it seems like these things are happening on a regular basis here in our great state of Minnesota.

LEFT LANE CRUISERS

We have had this converstation several times. What is the deal with the left lane cruiser? I understand that there are places where the road is less than desirable when it's a smoother ride on the left lane. But if that is the case, be aware of what's going on around you. Move over if someone is behind you. It's just common courtesy. Also, don't drive in the left lane at or just above or worse just below the speed limit. This is why traffic gets backed up. You know when traffic is super backed up and you wonder if there is an accident up ahead, you get there and nothing... yeah, probably because of a left lane cruiser.

NO ZIPPER MERGE

People in Minnesota either don't understand what that is, or refuse to do it. Don't expect the Minnesota driver to do this.... ever.

MINNESOTA NICE AT A GREEN LIGHT

Ok. we all can let someone out of a parking lot ahead of you from time to time. That is the courteous thing to do. But when you've been waiting for a green light forever, and sometimes a few cycles of said light, and the person in front of you has all of the time in the world and decides to stop and let people go ahead of them... and you... yes, it nice for the person coming out of the parking lot, but it's really not thinking about anyone behind you! Don't do that.

NO ONE KNOWS HOW TO OPERATE A 4-WAY STOP

This is horrible. You come up to a stop, first person there gets to go and around the circle you go. If everyone just happened to get there at the same time, you yeild to the right. In Minnesota you get the people who either won't go and seem to wave everyone else through. Why? Or you get the people who barely stop and just decide their time is more valuable than yours and will just go ahead of everyone else.

EITHER CUT IN FRONT OF YOU OR PULL OUT IN FRONT OF YOU

This Minnesota driver will cut in front of you when driving on a 4 lane highway. It's especially annoying when it's winter, with sketchy roads and you are leaving space between you and the driver ahead of you, just trying to be responsible, and someone decides that that's a great place to cut in. Or you have the person who just can't wait one more car and just pulls out in front of you. It's especially annoying when there isn't anyone behind you.

I'm sure there are more situations that have been left off this list. But this is a start.

