It's that time of year again, time to think about First Responders and what they do and how they keep us safe.

This event is free to the public, thank you to several sponsors, with all the proceeds and donations going to benefit the greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation.

During the 2 hours of the event, happening this Thursday from 4:30-8:30pm at the Benton County Fairgrounds, you will be able to see a K9 demo, S.W.A.T. will be there along with law enforcement displays and Air Rescue and Support.

Get our free mobile app

It's great to know that this service is around and available also while hoping, at the same time, that you will never need their services . It's peace of mind to know that they are there when and if you will ever need them. It's also a great time to see exactly how everything works and what life saving protocols and procedures they use in order to get the person or people safe. Or to get them the care that they need.

When:

Benton County Fairgrounds

Thursday, June 1, 2023

4:30-8:30pm

The sponsors supporting this event are:

Dubow Textile - Benton County Fairgrounds - Town Square Media - Franklin Outdoors - CarSmart / SmartSign - Andy's Towing - Wruck Portables & Sewer - Granite City Jump - Rollies - Collins Brothers - All Care Towing - McDonalds Meats - Coborn's - Frito LayFarmers and Merchants Bank- Dutch Maid Bakery - Pan-O-Gold- Granite Ridge Family Farms

40 Things to Do in Central Minnesota This Summer