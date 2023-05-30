Early Summer Heat Wave: Splash Pads, Wading Pools, Quarries

UNDATED (WJON News) -- With the forecast calling for high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s for an extended stretch to kick off the summer, many people will be looking to find water to cool themselves down.

In St. Cloud, the three splash pads are now open. You can find them at Lake George/Eastman Park, Riverside Park, and Westwood Park.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says the city is hoping to open two to three pools this summer, possibly the second week of June, if they can hire enough staff. The pools at Seberger, Rotary, and Centennial Parks could open.

Last year all six of the city's wading pools remained closed all summer due to a lack of lifeguards.

In Sauk Rapids, the splash pad at Autumn Ridge Park is open. They also have the new interactive water feature in Lions Park that is open for the season. The Sauk Rapids wading pool at Bob Cross Park is scheduled to open for the season on June 7th.

The Foley Municipal Pool also is scheduled to open on June 7th.

And of course, there's Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in Waite Park that has two swimming quarries, Quarry #2 with the high rock formations and Quarry #11 has the sandy beach. Both swimming quarries are open whenever the park is open, however, there are no lifeguards on duty.

