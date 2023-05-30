Minnesota congressman Dean Phillips was only 6 months old when his biological father was killed in a helicopter crash in Vietnam. The year was 1969.

According to NBC News, Phillips had no idea that this had happened until he was 10 years old, and his mother told him the story.

Phillips wanted to head to the area in Vietnam where his father (whom he never met) had given his life, or "took his last breath".

Dragon Mountain was the site where his father had given his life along with 7 other soldiers.

A few years ago, Rep Dean Phillips had met and became friends with actor Woody Harrelson. Harrelson had been filming in Minnesota and rented Phillip's house for the shoot of the movie "Wilson". Since then, they have remained friends, and Harrelson joined him on this journey.

The trip was very special, and made even more so with the addition of Harrelson. When the filming happened at Phillips house, he probably never thought that such a friendship with come out of it. To the point where Harrelson would join him on such a special trip.

