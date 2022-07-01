Firework Safety Tips

UNDATED -- It's time to celebrate the United States, and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety reminds everyone to celebrate safely.

A report issued by the U.S. Consumer Protection Safety Commission shows firework-related injuries are up over 25% since 2006, with nine deaths in 2021.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal says there were 78 injuries in 2020, including 12 children under the age of 9.

Here are a few tips to celebrate with legal fireworks safely:

Make sure everyone is wearing shoes.

Point fireworks away from people and animals.

Use fireworks away from houses and trees.

Have a bucket of water available and dispose of all used fireworks in it.

Don’t try to re-light a dud.

Closely supervise children and teach them about firework safety.

Don’t use fireworks while intoxicated.

Minnesota DPS would like to remind everyone that 30% of firework injuries are from sparklers, and 45% of injuries happen to children.