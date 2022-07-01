See ‘Grease’ VIP Style at The Ledge Amphitheater

Grease is the word and we are sending you to see the Great Theater live production at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on July 22nd!

It is the "Grease is the 'Code' Word" contest. Listen for the qualifying code word of the day on the River Morning Show between 6 am and 10 am, and then again on Laura's afternoon show between 2 pm and 7 pm. When you hear the daily code word, enter it here for your chance to go to the show, VIP style!

One grand prize winner will receive:

Six VIP adult tickets to "Grease" on Friday, July 22nd at 8 PM

Premium Seating on cushioned patio chairs

Access to a cooling tent

Access to a private cash bar and restrooms

Complimentary water

VIP parking

The winner will be chosen on July 21st, 2022.

