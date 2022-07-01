Al Franken Embarking On Comedy Tour, In Minneapolis Next Month

Al Franken has got to be one of my favorite former senators. It's a shame he resigned a few years ago, it was evident that he actually gave a damn about the people of Minnesota.

Anyway, the award winning writer and comedian, Al Franken will be hitting the road hitting at least 15 cities on his comedy tour this summer. It's the " The Only Former U.S. Senator Currently On Tour" tour. Oh, did I mention Franken in a Harvard educated comedian. Can't be a whole lot of those around.

For 15 seasons, Franken was a writer for Saturday Night Live, in fact, he was one of the original writers for the show. In the process, Franken won 5 Emmy awards and even wrote a few best selling books. My favorite being "Rush Limbaugh is a Big Fat Idiot and Other Observations, Lies and the Lying Liars Who Tell Them – A Fair and Balanced Look at the Right".

If you are an Al Franken fan, you will want to catch one or more of these shows at the Acme Comedy Company;

Aug. 17: 8 p.m.

Aug. 18: 8 p.m.

Aug. 19: 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Aug. 20: 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at Acme's website.

A negative COVID test or proof of a COVID vaccination will be required to attend, however wearing masks will not be required.

Franken describes " The Only Former U.S. Senator Currently On Tour" tour like this:

"As far as I know, I’m the only U.S. Senator who was also one of the original writers for Saturday Night Live, where I worked for fifteen seasons. I’ve won five Emmy’s for writing and producing – even though Wikipedia says I won three. Wikipedia is wrong. I’m also the author of four #1 New York Times bestsellers, including Rush Limbaugh is a Big Fat Idiot and Other Observations, Lies and the Lying Liars Who Tell Them – A Fair and Balanced Look at the Right, and Al Franken, Giant of the Senate. I also won two Grammys, which Wikipedia also doesn’t mention. But that’s okay."

Get your tickets early! i have a feeling this will sell out.

