History of the Two Former Cowboy Jack’s Buildings in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Last month we learned the two buildings that are owned by Cowboy Jack's are going to be torn down.

Here's a brief history of what used to be in those two buildings.

The larger of the two buildings has an address of 506 and 508 St. Germain Street West. It was built in 1910 at a cost of $16,000 and is known as the "Phoenix Building".

Its original uses were a barber shop and a variety store. A new Clothes Store moved into the building in 1912, but just two years later a large fire destroyed the store and they moved to a new location. Then it became a billiards, pool, and bowling alley for a couple of years. It was a high-end men's clothing store called Ruettell Clothing Store for 10 years from 1914 until 1924.

Courtesy of Stearns History Museum. Courtesy of Stearns History Museum. loading...

For 11 years from 1925 until 1936, it was Maixner's Drug Store.

From 1937 until 1941 it was Klock's Tick Tock Cafe, then in 1942, it was renamed the Gladstone Cafe until 1950.

It spent four years as a children's clothing store, two more years as Andy Hamm's Tavern, three as a Sherwin Williams Paint Store, eight years as Harry's Lounge, and nine as a doctor's office for Dr. R. Lawrence Thienes.

In 1964 it became Vern's Lounge, and a year later was renamed the Office Lounge. The Office was open until 1990.

In 1991 it became the Rox Bar and Grill which was open until 2011.

Cowboy Jack's took it over in 2011.

(Prior to the Phoenix building being built in 1910 a frame building was moved onto the lot in 1881 and stood there until 1910. That frame building was used to house a physician, a jewelry store, a restaurant, a candy shop, and then a barber shop.)

Courtesy of Stearns History Museum. Courtesy of Stearns History Museum. loading...

The smaller of the two buildings has an address of 510 St. Germain Street West.

It was built in 1907 and was the home to Jones Candy Shop from 1907 until 1941.

Klock's Tick Tok Cafe was there from 1941 until 1944.

Then, St. Cloud Floral moved in and was there from 1944 until they moved across the street in 1997.

Courtesy of Stearns History Museum. Courtesy of Stearns History Museum. loading...

In 1997 The Tav on Germain opened as an addition to the Rox. The owners of the Rox wanted to open a restaurant, but were unable to due to building regulations. The plan was for the restaurant to have a separate identity from the bar.

Cowboy Jack's also took over that building in 2011.

(prior to the present building being built in 1907, a pre-brick building housed a jewelry store dating at least to 1881.)

On February 17th, 2020 the arson fire at the Press Bar caused structural damage to both buildings which is why they need to be torn down. Cowboy Jack's owners say they plan to rebuild on the two properties as well as the former Press Bar location.