Who’s ready for another epic FireFest in Cold Spring this summer?!

FireFest 2022 will be happening Saturday, July 23rd, 2022 at Cold Spring Brewing, and this year’s lineup is going to bring the heat.

Midland - Lauren Alaina - John Michael Montgomery - Roots & Boots featuring Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw & Collin Raye - Anderson Daniels

I’ve been lucky enough to see Midland, Lauren Alaina, and the Roots and Boots crew, and they are all electrifying. Midland knows how to bring a party, Lauren Alaina is possibly the sweetest person I have ever seen in person, and the Roots and Boots group will have you singing your favorite throwbacks at the top of your lungs.

2019 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals Getty Images for CMT loading...

Get our free mobile app

Midland is one of those bands that know how to make a lasting impression. I’ve seen them multiple times over the years, and every time they bring their own flair to the stage. These Gator Boys know how to party, and will be sure to have the crowd dancing and singing along all night.

Abbey Minke Abbey Minke loading...

I’ve never personally met Lauren Alaina, but after seeing her perform last year I feel like she is my best friend. She is incredible at connecting with her audience and making you feel like you’re the only one she is singing to. She is an electric performer, and I can’t wait to see her again this summer. Also, her mom will most likely be at this show because she lives in Minnesota!

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Roots and Boots Tour made a stop at Rollie’s in Sauk Rapids a few years ago, and I was lucky enough to score tickets. Talk about a party! Collin Raye, Sammy Kershaw, and Aaron Tippin are jukeboxes of greatest hits from the 80s and 90s.

Country Thunder In Twin Lakes, Wisconsin - Day 4 Rick Diamond loading...

I missed my chance to see John Michael Montgomery last summer, and I’m so glad I will get to see him here. I pride myself in knowing the al the lyrics to “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)”, and what better place to flex that skill set than at Firefest.

Anderson Daniels is the opener and is bringing that Midwest country sound to the festival. He is from Minnesota and has been making a name for himself winning the New Artist of the Year Award at the annual Midwest Country Music Association Award Show in 2019, followed by a nomination for Male Vocalist of the Year in 2020. Anderson has toured extensively throughout the nation opening for some of country music’s legends and rising stars.

Ticket and additional details for FireFest 2022 can be found here.

Abbey Minke Abbey Minke loading...