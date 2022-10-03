Fire Destroys Nursery in Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE (WJON News) -- Fire crews from six departments responded to a fire at a nursery in Maple Grove on Sunday.

A passerby called 911 to report a fire at Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery.

Maple Grove Fire

Heavy fire involving landscaping and gardening supplies prompted an upgrade to third alarm bringing firefighters from Brooklyn Park, Osseo, and Plymouth to the scene. Additional crews were requested from Dayton and Rogers.

There were no injuries, although there is heavy damage and fire loss.

Maple Grove Fire