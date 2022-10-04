In order to get the official title of "mansion," a house must be over 8,000 square feet in size. This one on the market in St. Cloud comes in at a whopping 9,270 square feet, well exceeding the labeling threshold.

This $1.3 million home was listed back in August of 2021, then again listed as active in July 2022 for $1.485 million. It is located on two acres of land. It has six bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, maple floors, lots of granite, and gorgeous brick craftsmanship on the exterior and interior.

This house is absolutely stunning and as I was looking through the pictures I couldn't help but think it would be the perfect house to film a Hallmark movie in. It looks like something out of a movie. It really just needs some snow and Christmas decorations for it to be the home that the big city executive comes back to in a small town during the holidays where she ends up falling in love with an attractive baker that she didn't get along with in high school. The baker then turns out to be Santa Claus, and they move into this house and live happily ever after.

I might be getting ahead of myself. Take a look at this mansion on the market in St. Cloud below.