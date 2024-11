Field Set For Minnesota State Football Tournament

The regular season ended a couple of weeks ago for Minnesota high school football teams and, over the weekend, the section tournaments came to a close. Here's a look at the teams that punched their ticket to the state tournament.

The opening rounds will be played across the state at neutral sites and the semifinal and final rounds will be played at US Bank Stadium.

NINE MAN (THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7 UNLESS NOTED)

MOUNTAIN IRON-BUHL vs STEPHEN ARGYLE CENTRAL

7 PM @ GRAND RAPIDS HIGH SCHOOL

FERTILE-BELTRAMI vs CROMWELL-WRIGHT AREA

7 PM @ MOORHEAD HIGH SCHOOL

LeROY-OSTRANDER-LYLE-PACELLI vs RENVILLE COUNTY WEST

(FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8th) 7 PM @ KASSON-MANTORVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

HILLS-BEAVER CREEK vs BORDER WEST

7 PM @ BUFFALO HIGH SCHOOL

CLASS A

UPSALA/SWANVILLE vs PARKER'S PRAIRIE

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7th 6 PM @ ROCK RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL

MAHNOMEN/WAUBUN vs DEER RIVER

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8th 7 PM @ BECKER HIGH SCHOOL

MINNEOTA vs LESTER PRAIRIE

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8th 5:30 PM @ JORDAN HIGH SCHOOL

GOODHUE vs SPRINGFIELD

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7th @ ROCHESTER MAYO HIGH SCHOOL

CLASS AA

KIMBALL vs MOOSE LAKE-WILLOW RIVER

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8th 7 PM @ BRAINERD HIGH SCHOOL

BARNESVILLE vs STAPLES-MOTLEY

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7th 7 PM @ ST CLOUD TECH HIGH SCHOOL

CHATFIELD vs TRITON

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7th 7 PM @ HASTINGS HIGH SCHOOL

JACKSON COUNTY CENTRAL vs CENTRAL PUBLIC SCHOOLS

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8th 7 PM @ ORONO HIGH SCHOOL

CLASS AAA

FERGUS FALLS vs ALBANY

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8th 6 PM @ ALEXANDRIA HIGH SCHOOL

PEQUOT LAKES @ ANNANDALE

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9th 7 PM @ ROCORI HIGH SCHOOL

STEWARTVILLE @ HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9th 12 PM @ TOTINO-GRACE HIGH SCHOOL

DASSEL-COKATO vs FAIRMONT

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9th 3 PM @ MPLS WASHBURN HIGH SCHOOL

CLASS AAAA

BECKER vs ACADEMY OF HOLY ANGELS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7th 7 PM @ BRAINERD HIGH SCHOOL

HERMANTOWN vs ORONO

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7th 6 PM @ ALEXANDRIA HIGH SCHOOL

TOTINO-GRACE vs HILL-MURRAY SCHOOL

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7th 5:30 PM @ BLAINE HIGH SCHOOL

BYRON vs MARSHALL

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7th 6 PM @ EAST RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL

CLASS AAAAA

ELK RIVER vs MONTICELLO

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9th 4 PM @ FOREST LAKE HIGH SCHOOL

ROBBINSDALE ARMSTRONG vs ALEXANDRIA

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9th 11 AM @ MONTICELLO HIGH SCHOOL

OWATONNA vs CRETIN-DERHAM HALL

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9th @ EASTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

CHANHASSEN @ ST. THOMAS ACADEMY

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9th 12 PM @ OSSEO HIGH SCHOOL

CLASS AAAAAA

LAKEVILLE NORTH vs ANOKA

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8th 7 PM @ FARMINGTON HIGH SCHOOL

MINNETONKA vs BLAINE

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7th 6 PM @ OSSEO HIGH SCHOOL

MOUNDS VIEW vs SHAKOPEE

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8th 7 PM @ SPRING LAKE PARK HIGH SCHOOL

MAPLE GROVE vs EDINA

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7th 7 PM @ PARK CENTER HIGH SCHOOL