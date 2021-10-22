Fall Can Be a Great Time to Fish in Central Minnesota

The weather has gone from highs above normal to below normal over the past couple of days. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. Glen says the drop in temperature has led to great conditions to do some fall fishing. He says walleye, pan fish, crappies and blue gills will be biting. Find the walleyes and blue gills in shallow water and crappies suspended in deep water. Glen says if you have an opportunity to go out fishing in the next 7 to 10 days you'll have success.

Get our free mobile app

Schmitt says many of the area water accesses have pulled their docks in so he advises bringing some knee high boots to help pull your boat. He says he also is seeing many private homes took advantage of the recent warmer weather to bring their docks in too.

The pheasant hunting season in Minnesota began last weekend. Schmitt says it's been a pretty good start to the season. He's heard many reports of hunters have success in the area. Schmitt says where there's habitat there seems to be birds. He says the crop harvest is about where it's supposed to be. The USDS website indicates that the corn harvest is about half out and soybeans are over 90% in the state.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen it is available below.