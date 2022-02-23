Fair Repair Bill Moving Forward at MN State Capitol

ST. PAUL -- A bill that gives Minnesota consumers more options for getting their electronics repaired is making its way through the state legislature.

The bill would require original equipment manufacturers to make repair information and equipment available to independent repair providers and owners.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison supports the bill...

the attorney general's office has heard from people if it's my device that's broken, shouldn't I get to decide how it's repaired, end quote

Matthew Larsgard with the Pioneer Equipment Dealer's Association opposes the bill. He says he has safety and legal concerns...

this bill will create significant liability exposure for our dealerships

If the bill passes, civil penalties would be imposed on companies and manufacturers that restrict where consumers can get their electronics and equipment repaired.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.