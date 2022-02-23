Updated Snowfall Totals Around Minnesota

UNDATED -- The updated snowfall totals for this week show the biggest amounts along the south shore of Lake Superior in Wisconsin, including Washburn which got 30 inches of snow and Ashland at 28 inches.

In Minnesota some of the top totals:

McGrath - 19.8"

Duluth - 17"

Bertha - 14.3"

Clarissa - 14"

Little Falls - 13"

Breezy Point - 12"

Fort Ripley - 11.3"

St. Mathias - 11"

Morris 10.4"

Closer to home, Rice is at 5.6", Sartell 4.5", and Pleasant Lake 4.2"

The National Weather Service says St. Cloud officially had 3.0 inches of snow on Tuesday (4.1 inches total between the two days). We're now at 9.6 inches for the month of February. We've had 40.4 inches of snow so far this winter, which is about 7.6 inches above normal.

In case you're wondering, we still have a long way to go in order to get into the top 10 snowiest winters on record in Minnesota. The 10th snowiest is 66.9 inches. We average about eight inches of snow in the month of March.