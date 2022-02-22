Sauk Rapids Principal Accepts Position With CentraCare

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids-Rice High School Principal Karl Nohner is leaving the district this spring.

Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says Nohner was offered and has accepted a position at CentraCare as their Workforce Development Program Manager.

The district extends its sincere appreciation to Mr. Nohner for his dedicated service and wishes him and his family only the best in this future opportunity.

Nohner began his career in education in 2009 as a teacher in the district and has spent the last 4 years as high school principal.

Bergstrom says Nohner's last day will be on April 15th.

Assistant Principals Sandy Logrono and Steve Wagner will act as co-principals for the remainder of the school year.