Experts React to Leaked Supreme Court Decision

UNDATED -- A draft of a Supreme Court opinion to overturn Roe v Wade was leaked and published Monday by Politico.

It shows justices are ready to strike down the 1973 landmark decision that led to the legalization of abortion in the U-S.

justices absolutely can change their vote so we don't know exactly where things are at right now the draft is dated in February so there's some possibility that the wording has already been changed

Phil Kronebusch is a political science professor at the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University and an expert on the United States Supreme Court.

He says the leak is "essentially unprecedented' in Supreme Court history.