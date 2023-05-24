Expect Increased Law Enforcement On Memorial Weekend

The Minnesota State Patrol has already started extra highway enforcement in preparation for a busy Memorial Day weekend on Minnesota roads. Sargent Jesse Grabow from the Minnesota State Patrol and MN-Dot Regional Coordinator William Van Koevering joined me on WJON and took calls from listeners. Grabow says increased enforcement started Monday with the national "click it or ticket it" campaign. He says this weekend kicks off the 150 busiest travels of the year from Memorial weekend to Labor Day.

Grabow says the State Patrol are doing the best they can to educate and inform Minnesotans of the dangers during the summer months. He suggests patience, be aware of road construction, avoid it when necessary, understand the zipper merge, and be aware that fines double when drivers exceed the speed limit while driving in a construction zone.

Listeners asked questions of Grabow and Van Koevering. A listener wanted to know how much over the speed limit is acceptable for drivers. Grabow says the speed limit is the speed limit and they will enforce that. He says they've been focusing on reducing speed related crashes and have been cracking down on those exceeding the speed limit when law enforcement is present.

Grabow also fielded calls from listeners about impaired driving, noisy vehicles, motorcycle safety and certain locations where speeding is often seen on Memorial weekend. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Sargent Jesse Grabow and William Van Koevering from MN-Dot it is available below.