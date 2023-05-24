New Coffee Bar Coming to Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another empty building in downtown St. Cloud will soon have new life.

Oblivion CoffeeBar is going into the building at 27 7th Avenue North.

Owner Hailey Koep says she recently bought the building when she fell in love with its original oak saloon-style bar and stained glass windows. She says it's pretty much move-in ready and she's just working on some small cosmetic changes.

She says she's calling it a coffee bar and not a coffee shop because she wants people to come and just hang out for a while.

I want people to stay, hence the name coffee bar. I'm planning on ordering more Victorian-style soda shop seating. I want people to get to know their baristas here.

Besides the coffee, Koep is planning to serve both savory and sweet foods including European-style pastries, cheesecakes, and macaroons.

The hours are still being worked out, but she wants to be open seven days a week. The opening date will be sometime in mid-July or early August.

Koep says the name of the coffee bar comes from oblivious being her favorite word because she likes to strive to just be happy every day and not concern herself with what others think.

She says she's also happy and excited to see downtown St. Cloud grow with several new businesses opening up.

The building has sat empty for seven years since Konrad's Wine Bar closed in June 2016.

