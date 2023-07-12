Everything You Need To Know For Pierz Freedom Fest 2023!

PIERZ FREEDOM FEST IS COMING!

Pierz Freedom Fest is right around the corner. Since so many things are happening this year, we thought we'd give you all the details about the festival that you could possibly need to know.

First of all, Pierz Freedom Fest is held at the Genola Ball Park in Pierz, Minnesota. The event will be held on Saturday, July 15th, 2023. Doors will open at 3 pm. This year's entertainers will be:

Headliner Kip Moore 10 pm

Headliner Jo Dee Messina 8 pm

Fabulous Armiaillo's 6 pm

Diamond Back 4 pm

PRICES GO UP JULY 7TH, 2023

Although VIP tickets are sold out, General Admission tickets are still available to the event and are $60. Prices are as cheap as you can get them right now and will go up on July 7th. You can get yours by clicking HERE, or by visiting one of the following area businesses:

Red's Auto in Pierz

Bootleggers Bar in Pierz

Farmers and Merchants State Bank in Pierz

Frosty's Bar in Pierz

Speedway in Genola

Red Rooster Bar in Genola

Johnny C's Sports Bar in Little Falls

Scotty's Log Bar in Royalton

HERE'S YOUR CHANCE TO MEET KIP MOORE

Would you like to have a Meet & Greet with Kip Moore? You could win the opportunity. Find more details on Facebook.

CAMPING

Camping is a bit different this year, but it's going to be better for everyone involved. All camping is in one great location this year, so there will be a shuttle bus available exclusively to take campers to and from the campsite to the ballfield, absolutely FREE OF CHARGE. The new camping location is at 14343 Highway 25, Pierz, MN.

Currently, there are 63 RV sites still available from July 14th through July 16th, and 63 tent locations as well. The cost of both is $40 per night. RV length maximum is 40 feet long. Click HERE to book your camping preference.

Thinking about how nice it would be to spend the weekend in an RV but you don't own one? You can RENT them. Click HERE to check out availability.

BOOK A ROOM

Maybe camping isn't your thing. You can also book a room at Hillbilly Haven Hotel,222 Main Street North, Pierz, Minnesota, by calling 320.468.2095.

THINGS TO REMEMBER

There are just a few things you really need to remember to make your stay enjoyable:

Everyone entering the event MUST have their ID. You Must bring your ID to the event, and you will also need your ID to ride the buses to and from the event.

EVERYONE is carded.

No food or beverages can be brought to the event. There will be plenty of food and beverages for everyone to purchase.

No backpacks are allowed at the event.

No firearms or weapons are allowed on site.

You must wear your wristband at all times.

