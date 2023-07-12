A Snow Pile in July in Minnesota? Is This Real?

Ok, we all know that we got a lot... A LOT of snow this past winter. But to have any snow left here when it's July? This can't be real.

Oh, but apparently it is.

This was a Tweet that was sent out from the Minneapolis/St. Paul airport. There is still a tiny little pile of snow that is still hanging on after all of this time. We have had several 90+ degree days and humidity and just anything above freezing.

How could a snow pile still remain? Another question might be, if there really is some snow left, how big was that snow pile to have that happen?

The "snow pile" does seem to be a lot of sand, grass, other debris and some snow seems visible at the bottom of the picture, but it's still odd.

The comments on the Tweet are entertaining to read. Some saying that it seems normal. Some saying it's crazy. Some wanting to kick it around just to play with it. Because, why not? Some people saying that with the amount of snow we got this past winter it's not surprising. I still think it is. And another person wondering how much of the brine and whatever else was used to clear the runways is a preservative and an anit-melt?? That doesn't seem that would be a thing. That seems even counter-productive. But yet, here we are will some snow in July in Minnesota.

When people from the South who have never been to Minnesota wonder if we every get rid of our snow... maybe that's a legit question. Until this, I thought that was a ridiculous question, now I'm not so sure it is.

"Do you want to build a snowman...?"

