Annandale Woman Hurt in Crash on Highway 24 in Clearwater

CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- An Annandale woman was taken to the hospital following a crash in Clearwater. The incident happened around 7:40 a.m. Sunday on Highway 24.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a truck going south and a car going north on Highway 24 collided at the intersection of Highway 24 and Interstate 94.

The driver of the car, 28-year-old Allison Abfalter, was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger in the truck, 65-year-old Keith Putnam and 63-year-old Lori Putnam of Brainerd, were not hurt.

