Time to start digging out the beach towels and sunscreen, Minnesota's largest outdoor water park has just announced its opening date for the 2022 season. The popular summer attraction in Coon Rapids is ready for fun once again.

Bunker Beach Water Park is part of the 1,700-acre Bunker Hills Regional Park, and will be open every day June 10th, through Labor Day, weather permitting of course.

Admission to the water park is based on height, and what time of day you'd like to visit.

Regular Admission:

Guests Over 48" – $16 per day

Guests Under 48" – $14 per day

Senior Citizens (Age 62+) – $14 per day

Guests Under 18 Months – No Charge

Twilight Admission (after 4 pm):

Guests Over 48" – $12 per day

Guests Under 48" – $10 per day

Senior Citizens (Age 62+) – $10 per day

Guests Under 18 Months – No Charge

Lockers and wave pool tube rentals are also available for a few extra dollars.

There is also a fee to park at the Bunker Hills Regional Park, daily use vehicle permits can be purchased for $6 at the park entrance. If you plan of visiting multiple times you also have the option to buy an annual pass for $30.

There are special days with discounted admission throughout the summer like:

- Explore Your Parks Day - June 14 ($3 off admission and free entrance to Bunker Hills Regional Park (no parking permit required))

- Father’s Day - June 19 Half Priced Admission

- Be-a-Kid-Day - July 20 Everyone pays under 48” price

It's going to be another fun summer at this fun outdoor water park. Start planning your trip on the Bunker Beach website here.

