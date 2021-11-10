Emmer Agrees With Minneapolis Decision to Keep Police

Approximately 56% of voters in Minneapolis voted to reject the proposal to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety. Congressman Tom Emmer joined me on WJON this week. He agrees with the decision made by Minneapolis voters and says:

The vast majority of our police officers do a fabulous job in a very safe and efficient way.

Emmer says it's the same in every city...people want to live safe and secure in their homes and businesses knowing there is law enforcement they can reach out to when needed. He says human beings are not perfect, when we ask people to protect us who could be faced with life and death situations mistakes can be made. Emmer says often times these decisions need to be made fast. He says the standard is if another officer is faced with the same or similar circumstances if they would have taken the same action then there should be no liability.

Emmer says we need police on our streets enforcing our laws. He says changing the police to "something yet to be determined" caused the citizens to says that is enough.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Tom Emmer about police, gas prices, inflation and the worker shortage it is available below.