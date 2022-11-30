Update: St. Cloud Murder Suspect Arrested in Texas

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An update to a story that we first told you about back in mid-October, a St. Cloud woman who was wanted by Minneapolis police in a murder investigation has been arrested in Texas.

Minneapolis police say Erica Roberts was arrested in Longview, Texas after they received information through a CrimeStoppers tip. Homicide investigators with the Minneapolis Police Department have questioned Roberts. She remains in custody and faces charges of 2nd Degree Murder. Extradition efforts are underway.

She has been charged with murder for the fatal shooting of Tanasha Austin back on March 18th. The shooting happened during an argument in front of 1907 Colfax Avenue South in Minneapolis.