Election 2022: Waite Park Voters Approve Public Safety Facility

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - Waite Park residents have approved a new half-cent sales tax.

The first ballot question calling to build a new public safety facility passed by just 160 votes.

Get our free mobile app

The second question asking to fund more regional trail connections failed by 34 votes.

Both questions were not tied to each other, meaning one project can still move forward despite other failing.

With the approval of the first ballot question, the tax would collect around $20-million over 19 years.