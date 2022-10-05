Election 2022: Three Open Seats on the Foley School Board

FOLEY (WJON News) - There are three open seats on the Foley School Board this year, and six candidates on the ballot. Voters will be asked to vote for three.

Nathan Anderson - Photo by Jeff McMahon, WJON Nathan Anderson - Photo by Jeff McMahon, WJON loading...

Nathan Anderson

Flatbed Pricing Manager for CH Robinson – Sartell

Nathan Anderson is wrapping up his first term on the Foley School Board. He says his first term was a steep learning curve with the opportunity to know the other school board members, staff, and administration of Foley Public School much better. He notes Foley’s performance on statewide testing places it with much larger school districts and provides students a wide variety of activities to get involved in.

I think what I'm looking forward to, in my next four years, is continuing the legacy of great education that the Foley Public Schools has provided. I’ll work to make sure that the district has more opportunities and continue to see the community become more involved in the district. I think Foley is a very good district. I think we can continue along that trajectory to continue to improve.

Becky Howard - Photo by Jeff McMahon, WJON Becky Howard - Photo by Jeff McMahon, WJON loading...

Becky Howard

Caregiver of her elderly father

Becky Howard is a lifelong resident of Foley, graduating from Foley High School in 1984. Foley Schools is a family affair, with her four children graduating from the district, and her mother was a district employee for 32 years. Becky is finishing up her third term on the board and mentions there are a few projects she’s excited to finish up in her next term. She mentions her 13 years of experience in HR at St. Cloud Area School District as a reason why she understands the district’s needs and procedures very well.

I'm very concerned about the student’s mental health. We do have projects and processes in place to help establish where care is needed, where therapies may be needed, where there may be some interventions needed, and certainly work with parents, students and our staff and some of our new progress that we're making in the mental health category with students.

Lora Lepisto Brown - Photo by Jeff McMahon, WJON Lora Lepisto Brown - Photo by Jeff McMahon, WJON loading...

Lora Lepisto Brown

Literacy Consultant - Innovative Quality Schools

Dr. Lora Lepisto Brown has 45 years of experience in all levels of education, including instructional coaching, school board operations, and school finance. Brown’s passion is teaching children how to read and coaching teachers on the best techniques to use in the classroom. Brown has lived in the Foley area for 38 years and her three grown children are all graduates of Foley Public Schools.

I have what it takes to be a productive, positive member of the Foley school board. I understand the workings of the school, I understand how school board operations and finance should work. I also understand that we won't always agree, as School Board members. As productive positive adults, we need to be able to agree to disagree, and still be cordial and communicative with one another.

Get our free mobile app

Stephanie Rudnitski - Photo by Jeff McMahon, WJON Stephanie Rudnitski - Photo by Jeff McMahon, WJON loading...

Stephanie Rudnitski

Self-employed

Stephanie Rudnitski is finishing her first term on the Foley School Board. A mother of three in the district, she stresses unity is the best way to serve each student. Her first term was interrupted by the COVID pandemic, and she says she’s ready to hit the ground running.

I feel like we've done some things that haven't come to fruition yet, so I want to definitely do that. I believe in our school, I believe in our staff. Students first, I think that's the most important thing that I have understood as a school board member is that regardless of decisions, what is the very best thing for students?

Valerie Timm - Photo by Jeff McMahon, WJON Valerie Timm - Photo by Jeff McMahon, WJON loading...

Valerie Timm

Trust and Special Asset Administrator - Bremer Bank

ValerieTimm served on the Foley School Board for one term two years ago, during the COVID Pandemic. While she admits the first virtual board meeting, as well as virtual meetings with staff, were challenging, she enjoyed her time on the council. A mother of two boys in the Foley school district, she volunteers and serves on various committees in the school.

I'm very passionate about the students, I don't want to leave any students behind. The mission of Foley Public Schools is to make sure that we can bring every student learner to their fullest potential. And that means from students that might be struggling to students that are gifted, keeping them all engaged, bringing them to their highest potential for what they can do coming out of there. I really am passionate about seeing that for everybody, because everybody can contribute in their own way.

Wayne Wilson - Photo by Jeff McMahon, WJON Wayne Wilson - Photo by Jeff McMahon, WJON loading...

Wayne Wilson

Customer Support Manager

This is Wayne Wilson's first time running for the school board. He’s had two children move through the district with his youngest set to graduate this spring. He feels it’s important to prepare all students for life after high school, with technical classes for those wishing to pursue an associate’s degree instead of the four-year college route. He stresses the importance of teachers’ credentials to make sure they have the ability to offer advanced classes to the students that need them. Wayne says he is running to provide the best opportunity for every student.

We have the best education in our community. I want to make sure there's no bullying, there's no entitlement. The teachers all have the correct credentials. We're pushing the right classes, we're offering the right classes, the post-secondary classes, I just want to make sure we're going in the right direction. I don't feel the school board runs the school, I feel the school board should make sure that the school is running well.