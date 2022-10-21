Election 2022: St. Cloud City Council – Ward 4

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - In the race for St. Cloud City Council in Ward 4 incumbent Mike Conway is being challenged by Hassan Yussuf.

Mike Conway, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

Conway has lived in St. Cloud since 1991 and is just finishing up his first term on the city council. He says he's running for re-election so he can help keep the momentum going from his first term in office.

The fourth ward is the fastest growing area in the city with about 200 new apartment units currently in the works. Conway says he sees the need for rental housing, but a big issue for him is homeownership.

For years we really have focused on our core neighborhoods and the downtown area, well we need to build new neighborhoods and we need to allow new families to come in and enjoy what's happening in St. Cloud.

Conway says the commercial development in the ward has been mainly professional buildings so far, but he sees the need for retailers down there too.

But we're still going to need some of those retail outlets like grocery stores, there really is no grocery store in the southern part of the city.

As far as the city as a whole, Conway says the city needs to work on the perception of safety because statistically, it is still a safe city. He says most crimes are being committed by outside influences.

Hassan Yussuf, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

Yussuf has lived in St. Cloud for 21 years and ran for an at-large seat on the city council in 2020.

He says a couple of issues in the streets are his top priority for the ward.

I want to take on potholes in the area, also when I am door knocking a lot of residents complain about the speeds on some of the streets.

Yussuf says he'd also like to see a grocery store built on the south end of town.

As for the city as a whole, he says safety concerns need to be addressed on the southside.

I want to make sure that we can work together with the police to make sure there's enough patrols in that area. Also, in the Lincoln area with the homeless issues there.

Yussuf says having a more diverse city council will be helpful for the city to be a more welcoming community.

St. Cloud Ward Map