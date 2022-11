ROCKVILLE (WJON News) - A challenger has overcome one of the two incumbents running for Rockville City Council.

Julie Heying was the top vote-getter receiving 714 votes to earn a spot on the city council.

Incumbent Brian Herberg will remain on the city council after receiving 595 votes.

The other incumbent in the race, Bill Becker, fell short of his bid for re-election with 556 votes.